KBC Group NV Sells 113,290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113,290 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $72,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

