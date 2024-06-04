KBC Group NV Sells 22,384 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $45,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 671,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 806.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

