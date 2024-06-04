Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 9,058,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

