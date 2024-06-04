Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 13,200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $121.11. 465,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

