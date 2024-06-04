Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 422.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 141,073 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $20,659,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

