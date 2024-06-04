KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.22. 3,807,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,902. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

