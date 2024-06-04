Kodai Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 800,651 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520,000. Shift4 Payments comprises about 1.2% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

