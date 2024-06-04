Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $27.42 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 316,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,419,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,936,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 252,206 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.