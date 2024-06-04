Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $39.47 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 480,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 276,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,693. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

