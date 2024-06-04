Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,378,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.6% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

View Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 7,592,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,060. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.59 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.79.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.