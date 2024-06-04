Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $18.18 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 458,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,183,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Global-E Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 65.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-E Online by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 651,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

