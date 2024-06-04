Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Korn Ferry pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Korn Ferry pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn Ferry has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Korn Ferry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 7.09 Korn Ferry $2.83 billion 1.22 $209.53 million $2.89 22.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korn Ferry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 5.34% 12.59% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Caldwell Partners International and Korn Ferry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 1 3 0 2.75

Korn Ferry has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Caldwell Partners International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caldwell Partners International

(Get Free Report)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.