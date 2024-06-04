KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd Invests $55.23 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,330,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,228,000. WestRock accounts for 8.8% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.52% of WestRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. 1,802,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. WestRock has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRK

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.