L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$45,150.23 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 14,167 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.19 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$45,150.23 ($30,302.17).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Landau acquired 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.15 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$29,748.60 ($19,965.50).

On Friday, April 26th, Mark Landau acquired 35,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$105,330.86 ($70,691.85).

On Monday, April 29th, Mark Landau purchased 10,400 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$31,106.40 ($20,876.78).

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Landau purchased 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$175,202.50 ($117,585.57).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

