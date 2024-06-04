L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AIQUY opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.681 per share. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

