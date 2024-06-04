Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 73.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

