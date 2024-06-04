LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 7.6%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 87,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 313,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNZA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,034 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

