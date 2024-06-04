Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.04

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 192497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
