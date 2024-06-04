Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $66.84 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,600 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 2.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.31% of Apartment Income REIT worth $66,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,299 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 296,523 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

AIRC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.69. 2,761,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

