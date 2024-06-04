Laura E. Niklason Sells 809,786 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 4,949,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,657. The company has a market cap of $794.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

