Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.47.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
