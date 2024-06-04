Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $454.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,504,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,964,270. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $460.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

