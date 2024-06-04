Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 568,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,388. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

