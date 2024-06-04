Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,798 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,806,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,457. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

