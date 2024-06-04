Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,637,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,555,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

