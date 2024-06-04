Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Legacy Housing comprises 1.9% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Legacy Housing worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LEGH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 14,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $300,572.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 720,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.