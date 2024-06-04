Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) EVP Jennifer Joy Davis Acquires 1,985 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Joy Davis purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $24,812.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 4,181,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

