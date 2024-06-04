Lingotto Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for approximately 5.7% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 3.10% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $119,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 4,381,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,499. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

