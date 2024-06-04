Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.34 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $29.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,985,591 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,949,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00479851 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
