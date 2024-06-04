LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,913 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 1,323,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,935. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

