loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 50,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,956,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,455.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

loanDepot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LDI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 477,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,057. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $579.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

