Lori A. Woods Purchases 34,246 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Lori A. Woods bought 34,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,553,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CATX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,056,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,780. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

