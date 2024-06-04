Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.35.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,086. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

