Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,888 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up about 1.9% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $128,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $2,607,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.04 on Monday, reaching $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,598. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.