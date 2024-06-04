Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $566.31 million and $33.15 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.75130801 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $40,885,206.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

