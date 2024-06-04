Maren Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,540 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.2% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.65 on Monday, hitting $956.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,047.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Read Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.