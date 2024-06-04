Maren Capital LLC Invests $67.15 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 504,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,149,000. RLI makes up approximately 8.6% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 31,950.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,076. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

