Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after buying an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.