Mark Anderson Buys 4,900 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Anderson purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,910.31).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 337.75 ($4.33). 2,308,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -325.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.50 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.50 ($6.54).

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -1,238.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPE has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.41) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

