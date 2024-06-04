Mark Anderson Buys 4,900 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Anderson purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,910.31).
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 337.75 ($4.33). 2,308,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -325.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.50 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.50 ($6.54).
Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -1,238.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Portland Estates
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.