Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,564 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Marvell Technology worth $234,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,602,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,378,884. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

