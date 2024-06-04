Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

