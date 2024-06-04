McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.75. 4,162,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.85. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

