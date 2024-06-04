McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $15,560,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCK traded up $4.19 on Monday, reaching $573.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,407. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $383.82 and a 1 year high of $574.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $542.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

