Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.7%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.66. Approximately 1,284,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,239,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.