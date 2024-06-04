Meter Governance Price Down 3.5% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $37.98 million and approximately $276,340.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,851,471 with 33,178,979 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.13282975 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $283,242.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.