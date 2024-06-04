MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.