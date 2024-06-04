Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 10th

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MBH opened at GBX 100.90 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.44. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.94.

MBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Robert Fenwick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,624.60). 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

