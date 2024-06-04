Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $133.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

