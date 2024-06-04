Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

