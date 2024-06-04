Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.30

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.30 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.68), with a volume of 3230219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.67. The firm has a market cap of £323.93 million, a P/E ratio of -175.83 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,287.00). In other Mobico Group news, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,287.00). Also, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total value of £8,332.80 ($10,676.23). Company insiders own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

